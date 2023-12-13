Raiders' duo reaching goals as they receive state squad selection

Raiders' duo Eliza Mooney and Mia Lavis have capped off a sensational season with selection in the Victorian under-19 state netball squad.
The under-17 Ovens and Murray premiership players were named in the 25-player squad for 2024 after it was cut back from 50.
Mooney admitted the achievement was something she had been striving for.
"It's pretty exciting, especially after the last couple of years knowing that I've been able to make the top 50," she said.
"It's definitely been a goal to go one step further and make the top 25."
The pair participated in screening days and trials in Melbourne to make the cut.
They will now have the opportunity to attend training and educational sessions over a two-day period in January.
Lavis is currently contesting a tournament in Fiji with the Victorian Institute of Sport, having also represented Australia at the Commonwealth Youth Games earlier this year.
Both Lavis and Mooney are dreaming big.
"I just want to see how far I can go," Mooney said.
"I was just really wanting to make the top 25, so I'm not really expecting too much after this, but I hope to really be able to take on everything and learn from this opportunity."
The talented teenagers represented Raiders in not one, but two grand finals this season.
"Even being able to play in one grand final is such a good achievement," Mooney said.
"All the opportunities Raiders has given me, not only in 17s, but also in A-grade, has been pretty exciting and has definitely helped me with my netball."
Mooney and Lavis have been teammates since they were in under-11s.
"We've been together for a number of years and came through all the pathways together, so it's been good having someone to experience everything with and do it alongside," Mooney said.
Having just completed Year 12, Mooney admitted she juggled study and netball this season.
"It did take a bit of extra effort, but I definitely had a lot of support," she said.
