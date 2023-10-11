Mia Lavis has enjoyed a netball game she's unlikely to ever forget after rubbing shoulders on court with the Silver Ferns.
The Victorian Institute of Sport's netball squad took on New Zealand's National Netball team for a practice match on Wednesday morning, as the Silver Ferns prepare to take on the Diamonds in the Constellation Cup.
Lavis, who helped Raiders to the under-17s Ovens and Murray League premiership last month, admitted it was a pinch me moment as she lined-up against New Zealand vice-captain Phoenix Karaka and fellow star defender Karen Burger.
"You watch these girls on TV and fan-girl them, so to actually play against them was pretty cool," Lavis said.
"It was very hard, but so cool.
"We were lucky that the test series is in Melbourne so we were able to play them."
Despite the 77-33 loss, Lavis said she learnt a lot from the opportunity.
"They play a different style of defence, that's what they're known for, so it was hard to figure out," she said.
"It was very good to have that challenge and experience the intensity and fitness that they have and to know that that's what you have to get to if you want to get there as well."
It caps off an incredible year for the under-17 Ovens and Murray League best and fairest winner, who recently helped Australia to a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games.
Lavis will now continue training in preparation for Victorian trials in December.
