The Border Mail
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Saddle up for biggest Myrtleford Rodeo yet as rider entries pour in

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coupar Woods steadies himself on his horse during the 2022 Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo. Strong entries have been received for the 2023 event on Boxing Day. Picture by James Wiltshire
Coupar Woods steadies himself on his horse during the 2022 Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo. Strong entries have been received for the 2023 event on Boxing Day. Picture by James Wiltshire

A popular North East rodeo is set to welcome record entries for a bumper program of events on Boxing Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.