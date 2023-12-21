Saddle up for biggest Myrtleford Rodeo yet as rider entries pour in

A popular North East rodeo is set to welcome record entries for a bumper program of events on Boxing Day.
The 68th edition of the Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo at Myrtleford Recreation Reserve has attracted riders from right across Australia as they compete for $50,000 in prize money on Tuesday, December 26.
Rodeo secretary Mick Cross said the Lions Club of Myrtleford event would offer a winner-takes-all prize of $8000 for the rodeo shootout, which was a massive drawcard for competitors.
"The program is the same as any other year with the same events, but we've got a lot of entries. We're starting the rodeo at 3.30pm instead of 4pm or 4.30pm just to make sure we get through it all, so that's really positive," he said.
"The shootout is worth $8000, winner takes all. That's a pretty attractive prize for some of these young riders.
"There's been a great lot of volunteers from the community this year. That's another huge thing because the Lions club is not as big as it was, we're all getting older and it's harder and harder to run these things."
Mr Cross hoped the rodeo was due for a change of luck after COVID restrictions scrapped it in 2021 and heavy rain cut the 2022 edition short just before the main program started.
"All of our planning is going well. Fingers crossed, but the weather is looking great for next week," he said.
"Last year we got to about seven o'clock and started after tea with the best part of the program and we got smashed by rain. You can't help that."
Mr Cross said the rodeo was often used for friends and family to catch up as they returned to Myrtleford for the festive season, but had started to attract more and more visitors.
"It's become a very touristy thing. You have a lot of people from Bright and Porepunkah, campers and all sorts of people," he said.
"It's a very family-friendly event to be honest."
Mr Cross said extra focus had been placed on recycling at this year's rodeo with the Myrtleford Swimming Club to collect cans from the crowd.
Gates open at 10am.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or on the Myrtleford Rodeo website through Ticketebo.
