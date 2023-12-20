Thousands gather, revel in Christmas fun and cheer at Albury's QEII Square

Thousands enjoyed a cool, clear - but initially hard-rocking night - at Albury's Carols by Candlelight on Wednesday, December 20.
The event was opened by the Albury City Band before Shane Chilcott and Twin City Calisthenics broke into Run Run Rudolph.
Then hosts Craig Quilliam and Olivia Britton, both local entertainers, got the crowd moving with a medley of Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and Jingle Bells Rock.
The show, simulcast on 2AY, then broke into solo performances from local and visiting musicians including Melinda Schneider who has been a prominent figure in Aussie show business for 40 years.
Sunshine Coast entertainer Nicola Habgood travels to Albury every year to join her family for the carols.
"I used to sing at this event, I grew up in Albury-Wodonga, but this year I'm just here for the family fun and to sit back and enjoy," she said.
"This is the first year I haven't sung - it's amazing how this thing has grown, in spectator numbers and the array of the wonderful performers."
Tim Sheather and Jacinta Almond, of Thurgoona, said their kids had pointed them to the joy of the carols.
"We've been here for 20 years but this is the first time I've been to this event," Mr Sheather said. "The kids were a bit young before ... but, now they're just old enough now to really enjoy it, and so are we."
Albury mayor Kylie King spoke to the thousands gathered at the square.
"I'm always inspired at Carols by Candlelight by the sense of community and joy this event brings so evident in the shining eyes and smiling faces of all who attend," Cr King said.
For a gallery featuring the Albury carols event, go to www.bordermail.com.au
