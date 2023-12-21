The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Deer me, this was a special stop for youngsters ahead of Santa's visit

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
December 21 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilly Gordon, 5, and Theodore Tresize, 4, with Rachel Alexander, Bon Bon and Tinsel. The children were very excited to feed the deer. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Lilly Gordon, 5, and Theodore Tresize, 4, with Rachel Alexander, Bon Bon and Tinsel. The children were very excited to feed the deer. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Some special new residents have arrived at Albury's Razoo Animal Sanctuary, just in time for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.