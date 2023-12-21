Deer me, this was a special stop for youngsters ahead of Santa's visit

Some special new residents have arrived at Albury's Razoo Animal Sanctuary, just in time for Christmas.
Three deer Bon Bon, Mistletoe and Tinsel have added festive holiday enchantment to the farm.
"We want to give everyone some magic over Christmas time," she said.
"There's nothing like it in Albury, and we've got a waiting list of people that would love to come out."
Mrs Alexander, a veterinary nurse and primary school-trained teacher, said she loved both animals and children, so it was a "fun little added extra" she could do.
"They're very special to have on the farm but are also like naughty puppies; we're always running after them while they get up to no good."
Mrs Alexander said groups of children and families were booking sessions to "check out what we have to offer".
"I love Christmas, so to be able to share that with the community is really lovely," she said.
"I always believe Christmas is for miracles and kindness."
"And seeing the little kids with smiles and stepping outside their comfort zones brings even more magic."
Lavington's Kiddiewinks Early Learning Centre preschool leader Bridgette Lee said it was nice to give the children a chance to get out of the classroom and see the animals.
"I don't know if many of them have seen a 'reindeer' before," she said.
"But they've all been so excited and can't stop talking about the zoo."
Mrs Alexander said she has been putting in a lot of work to open the zoo permanently to the broader community.
But she was happy to be able to offer visits where she could, and the experience had only been positive.
"Making reindeer food for Santa's reindeer for children to sprinkle on their lawns on Christmas Eve has been a lot of fun," she said.
