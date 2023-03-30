Hose down a water buffalo, hand feed a camel or brush a sheep.
This was a different experience for people but, an Albury Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer contestant said, also therapeutic.
Beauty Mark business owner Rachel Alexander has opened Razoo Animal Sanctuary for private viewings as part of her efforts to raise money for the NSW Cancer Council.
"I want people to come to the zoo as a form of therapy," she said.
"We already have plenty of organisations, such as Kirinari Community Services and Boys to the Bush, visiting.
"We have buffalos, camels, emus, a baby donkey and kittens and more. Most are rescued and we bottle feed them and raise them."
Mrs Alexander said she hoped to be able to open the zoo to the wider community permanently.
"We're working on insurance but it's on the cards," she said.
"We are currently running tours for school kids to spend time with the animals.
"Seeing the looks on kids' faces after they've spent time with the animals is nice for your soul.
"People are leaving with full hearts and it's been received way better than we ever expected."
Mrs Alexander said they were accepting "zookeepers" by appointment only, from Monday to Thursday at 3.45pm.
"We normally have around six zookeepers come in at a time, but we aren't worried about time, we want them to have the full experience - from brushing a sheep to hand-feeding a baby donkey," she said.
"It's not just for kids, it's for everyone. Kindness costs nothing, and for me it's about giving back to the community and the petting zoo is a really nice way to do it, it brings everyone together."
Mrs Alexander is a qualified teacher and vet nurse so said it was fitting to bring both together.
"People say don't work with kids or animals - well I do both," she said.
