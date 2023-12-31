The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Disqualified learner hit 220kmh in pursuit, failed drug test: police

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
January 1 2024 - 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 24-year-old Victorian man has been charged over a high-speed pursuit on the Sturt Highway that eventually came to an end in Hay. Picture by NSW Police
A 24-year-old Victorian man has been charged over a high-speed pursuit on the Sturt Highway that eventually came to an end in Hay. Picture by NSW Police

A young man who allegedly hit 220kmh as he tried to outrun a Riverina highway patrol car should never have been on the road in the first place, according to police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.