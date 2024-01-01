Deaths on Victorian regional roads rose by nearly a quarter in 2023 as the state recorded its highest number of lives lost in 15 years.
Victoria Police said 172 people died on regional roads, 42 more than in 2022, while 124 were killed on metropolitan roads, up from 104 the previous year.
The annual state total of 296 lives lost was the highest since 303 in 2008 and 55 more than last year.
Police said basic driving errors or non-compliance contributed to more than half of the 2023 fatalities.
"These are behaviours such as low-range speeding, lower-level drink driving, failing to obey road signs, and distraction, like using a mobile phone while driving," police said.
"At least 10 per cent of fatal collisions had one or more vehicle occupants failing to wear a seatbelt."
Extreme behaviours such as driving without a licence, travelling at extreme speeds, high-range drink driving, illicit drug driving or often a combination of these behaviours contributed to about a quarter of fatal collisions in 2023.
There were 14 double fatalities, four quadruple fatalities and two quintuple fatalities.
North East communities witnessed some of these tragedies, with five people dying in April when their car was hit by a milk tanker along the Murray Valley Highway near Strathmerton.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said it had been a horror year on Victoria's roads.
"The severity of collisions has been especially tragic," he said.
"Simple and avoidable mistakes have resulted in catastrophic outcomes."
"The sheer number of lives lost has been devastating, but we must never forget that these are not numbers but people whose family and friends will mourn their loss for years to come."
Assistant Commissioner Weir urged everyone to reset their behaviour on the roads in 2024.
"This means sticking to the speed limit, not driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, avoiding distractions like mobile phones and ensuring everyone is wearing a properly fitted seatbelt," he said.
"Ultimately, we want all road users to take responsibility for their actions and make better choices that will keep themselves, their passengers and all road users safe.
"It's up to all of us to ensure we start the new year with road safety front of mind and make every effort to ensure we don't have another year like 2023."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.