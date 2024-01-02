The Border Mail
'People will still find a way': Border vape users and sellers slam crackdown

By Layton Holley
January 3 2024 - 5:00am
A vaper takes a hit outside Albury station. Picture by Mark Jesser
The importation of disposable vapes is now banned. However, Border vapers and a vape store owner argue that the government's latest crackdown won't deter their use.

Local News

