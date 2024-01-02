'People will still find a way': Border vape users and sellers slam crackdown

The importation of disposable vapes is now banned. However, Border vapers and a vape store owner argue that the government's latest crackdown won't deter their use.
Jordy Farmer, an Albury vaper who picked up the habit two years ago to cut down on cigarettes, believes the ban on vape imports will only help the black market.
"I think they're probably trying to ban them because cigarette sales have gone down," he said.
"But people will still find a way to get them in.
"Whenever anything gets banned, people still find a way to get what they want."
The changes aim to stop those bringing single-use vapes into the country, with the ban to apply irrespective of nicotine content or therapeutic claims.
Further measures, including a ban on the personal importation of vapes, will start in March.
With the changes, a new access scheme will be set up to allow doctors and nurses to prescribe therapeutic vapes where appropriate.
Jessica Crow, an Albury resident who turned to vaping to quit smoking, said "the whole thing is stupid".
"I think it's really wrong because I used to smoke all the time, and vaping has made such a huge difference for me," she said.
"I can now go harder in my workouts. I don't stink all the time from a cigarette. And my throat and lungs feel a lot healthier.
"So I'm quite angry that this is happening."
Ms Crow acknowledged the concerns about youth vaping but said she doubts the new laws will address the issue.
"I totally get that people are worried about kids having access to them, but the only way a kid could get it is through an adult.
"Kids can also get alcohol and cigarettes through adults.
Public Health Association of Australia chief executive Terry Slevin said the new laws were a welcome step.
"This new legislation, coupled with vaping regulations which take effect from January 1, will save tens of thousands of lives and reassert the country as a world leader in tobacco control," he said.
"It is excellent news for children in Australia and future generations, who will be better protected against the influence of the tobacco industry."
The Border Mail visited Dean Street, Albury, to ask convenience store owners who sell vapes about the ban.
All declined an interview, but one owner, who owns multiple stores on the Border, spoke with The Border Mail outside his shop.
"Nobody cares about it; I have police, council people, everyone coming into my store to buy vapes," he said.
"The government doesn't care about people's health; the government cares about making money from taxes."
The new laws do not target vape users directly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.