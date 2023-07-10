The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Trader closes North Albury vapes store set up near three schools

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 10 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The now vacated store which had been selling tobacco and e-cigarette goods as well as snacks until recently. Picture by James Wiltshire
The now vacated store which had been selling tobacco and e-cigarette goods as well as snacks until recently. Picture by James Wiltshire

A TOBACCO and vapes shop has closed down following a raid and criticism of it being opened near three schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.