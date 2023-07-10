A TOBACCO and vapes shop has closed down following a raid and criticism of it being opened near three schools.
The store had begun trading near the Fallon and Mate streets intersection in North Albury in June 2023.
But 'Tobacconist' signage and security cameras have now been removed.
Two women, working at the shop's sister store Albury Convenience in Dean Street, declined to comment when asked why the Fallon Street outlet had shut.
Having stocked snacks, as well as vapes and cigarettes, the siting of the business near Albury North Public School and Xavier and James Fallon high schools had been criticised as inappropriate.
A Xavier High father, who raised his concerns with his school and Albury Council, was delighted to learn the shop had shutdown.
"That's fantastic news, that's really good," he said.
"I think commonsense has prevailed there, they shouldn't have set up there to start with."
Albury MP Justin Clancy also welcomed the closure, which follows product seizures during a raid by health officials on June 29.
"For me that's the right outcome," Mr Clancy said.
"I certainly look forward to businesses being on that corner but a vape store is not the right business to be there in my mind."
Mr Clancy said it showed the need for planning regulators to give consideration to the location of such enterprises.
He is also worried at the health fallout of vaping.
"I certainly have concerns vaping is an emerging issue and the impact it may have on health," Mr Clancy said.
"I met with a respiratory researcher three or four weeks ago and they spoke of their concern and what lies ahead."
