Margaret Court Cup: Stalwarts recognised as players take to grass courts

He's the friendly face you see behind the tournament box window at the Margaret Court Cup each year.
Dom Mahaffey has been helping to run the prestigious Albury tournament since it began 22 years ago, and his efforts haven't gone unnoticed.
Mahaffey was recognised for his service during the Cup's Opening Ceremony on Friday, alongside fellow tournament stalwarts Bill McDonald and David 'Lefty' Wright.
Having started as the Albury Tennis Association's secretary as a 19-year-old, current vice president Mahaffey admitted it was an honour to be acknowledged.
"It's been a lot of hard work to keep a facility like this going," he said.
"Seeing all the kids here at Margaret Court, Easter and the Rex Hartwig tournaments is just great.
"You see kids come here and then they come back as adults, it's so good to see."
McDonald, of Tweed Heads, has been bringing players to the event from around the country each year and is renowned for his 'rooster wake up call.'
"It's an iconic area with the grass courts and the Murray River," he said.
Wright has also been overseeing players from Queensland at the tournament for 13 years.
"They love coming down here," he said.
"For us and the kids, the best part is that you create some wonderful memories for life, it's unbelievable."
The Margaret Court Cup was officially opened by Albury mayor Kylie King and will run until Wednesday, January 10.
Albury Tennis Association president Peter Penny said entry numbers this year had exceeded expectations.
"The open events are pushing towards 95 players, which is an increase of around two thirds of where it was in previous years," he said.
"I think that has a lot to do with the fact that we have increased prize money, but our court surface is also becoming world class, and when you have a world class event, you're going to attract those players."
"He's just an absolute delight to watch on the grass courts," Penny said.
"He's still on the court five to six days a week and still works really hard.
"I've seen the quality of some of the players coming through and he'll have his work cut out for him.
"We've got some really good tennis players coming through.
"We have a number of girls with Australian rankings, hopefully they're going to shine."
While the Japanese team was unable to make the trip, players from Guam and Fiji will be out on border courts.
For the first time, the women's and men's finals will be live streamed by All In Sports.
