YOUR SAY: Kudos to council over graffiti action but please extend service

By Letters to the Editor
January 10 2024 - 10:00am
Reader David Henricus commends Albury Council for its quick action in cleaning up graffiti, as shown by these before and after pictures.
Quick action cleans up graffiti

Cameras on Albury's Harold Mair Bridge could help reduce hoons and graffiti so NSW Transport needs to step up.

