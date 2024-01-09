YOUR SAY: Kudos to council over graffiti action but please extend service

Yet can I let everyone know that I have regularly asked our Albury City Council to paint over graffiti at the southern end of the shared path on the East Albury side of the freeway?
The path ends in a massive grey-coloured concrete wall that is an easy target for graffiti vandals.
Using the app Snap Send Solve, I regularly send a picture of the latest graffiti to the council, and hey presto, on the way back home ... it is gone! It must be a deflating feeling for these young hoons to see their "hard" work easily and quickly painted over.
Well done ACC, but can you please do the same with the other areas of the bridges?
Three cheers to the Wodonga emergency department.
I presented on Friday morning feeling quite unwell.
From reception to triage to doctors, nurses, radiographers and radiologists, I was treated competently and courteously.
All relevant tests were undertaken and I was discharged some hours later with a reassuring diagnosis.
Thank you ever so much.
The information, valid or not, that some businesses are refusing to take Australian notes and coins as legal payment for purchases, is frankly unbelievable.
Until the federal government declares that these officially issued notes and coins of Australian currency cease to be legal tender, then they should be accepted regardless of the whims of individual traders and some banks.
Circulating on social media the names of those businesses who have, I consider, made a grave mistake in the hope of reducing their office and staff costs, will allow current and future patrons to vote with their feet.
We too lost a very dear friend many years ago - a young girl aged just 12 years.
Asthma can strike so suddenly, so important to have your asthma plan ready.
My thoughts are with his family and his partner Sarah.
May the memories of Will bring you all comfort.
