The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Column

WEATHER WATCH: New year brings heavy rain and thunderstorms across region

By Peter Nelson
January 11 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta received 104 millimetres of rain in early January, causing flash flooding in many streets. Picture supplied
Wangaratta received 104 millimetres of rain in early January, causing flash flooding in many streets. Picture supplied

The first 10 days of January have seen widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms across much of Victoria and across the border into the Riverina and to as far north as Broken Hill and Bourke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.