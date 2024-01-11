WEATHER WATCH: New year brings heavy rain and thunderstorms across region

The current synoptic surface chart has shown a long belt of a strong high pressure sitting well south of the Bight and a broad area of low pressure covering most of the interior of Western Australia and the Northern Territory. This has continued to be a blocking situation and it has been that way since November 17, resulting in an absence of very hot days of 40 degrees in our regions. To date there is no indication when this blocking situation will break down and when it finally does, probably after January 23, we should get some days of over 40 degrees.

