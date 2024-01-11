The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Multibillion-dollar boost: Riverina land values hit 'unprecedented' level

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
January 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga property valuer Chris Egan says the price of rural property has risen 50 per cent in recent years. File picture
Wagga property valuer Chris Egan says the price of rural property has risen 50 per cent in recent years. File picture

Land prices in the Riverina and Murray have reached another all time high, according to the NSW valuer general.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.