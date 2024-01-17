Lauren Jackson is just a win or two away from her fifth Olympics

The Border's Lauren Jackson is a step closer to her fifth Olympics after the team was cut to 12 players on Wednesday.
However, the 42-year-old world superstar will only play in Paris if the Australian team qualifies at next month's FIBA tournament.
The Opals are in the same pool as host national Brazil, Germany and Serbia and must finish top three in that pool to win through to the Games, which start on July 26.
"I'm really happy to finally announce the team, we have been hit with some injuries for sure but that's the nature of what we do so we prepare for that," coach Sandy Brondello said.
Steph Talbot, Kristy Wallace, Darcee Garbin and Alice Kunek were unavailable for selection.
"Brazil is first up and with the home crowd they will be tough, Germany is a team on the rise and we have a really competitive history against Serbia, so there are no easy games," Brondello added.
The Australian-based Opals will fly to Brazil on January 30 where they will link up with Brondello and Europe-based players.
The team is: Rebecca Allen, Sara Blicavs, Isobel Borlase, Cayla George, Lauren Jackson, Tess Madgen, Ezi Magbegor, Jade Melbourne, Stephanie Reid, Alanna Smith, Marianna Tolo, Samantha Whitcomb.
The Opals start their campaign against Brazil on February 8, with Germany on February 10 and Serbia the following day.
All games will be broadcast on ESPN.
