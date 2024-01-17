Crews called to car fire at Splitters Creek find second vehicle burning

Two cars have been destroyed overnight after being set alight at Splitters Creek.
About 5.20am on Thursday, January 18, Splitters Creek Rural Fire Brigade was called to a car fire on Waterview Road, near the Riverina Highway, and upon arrival found two cars alight.
Six firefighters attended and the blazes were extinguished with assistance from Thurgoona Rural Fire Brigade after 6am.
Police were also on scene.
Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service brigades were called to a large shed fire at Brocklesby on Wednesday, January 17.
The blaze was reported around 4.30pm with the structure and contents well alight.
No injuries were reported and the blaze was brought under control after 7.30pm.
