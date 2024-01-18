Eighth car destroyed by fire on the Border in 13 days as Holden gutted

A spate of Border car fires continues with a Holden Commodore destroyed by flames in South Albury, the eighth such incident in 13 days.
Firefighters were called to Kiewa Street in South Albury about 6.40pm on Thursday, January 18, after receiving multiple triple zero calls.
The burning silver Holden was gutted by the flames.
The incident followed a blaze at Diamond Park on the Lincoln Causeway about 2.30am on Thursday.
During that incident, a dumped Toyota HiLux utility was set alight and gutted.
The vehicle, which was burnt near Wodonga Creek, had been stolen in Albury a short time earlier.
Both were destroyed.
Those three fires occurred on January 8 and 9, and followed a car fire on Prune Street on January 6.
Albury and Wodonga police are investigating all of the fires.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander urged members of the public to always call triple zero after spotting such incidents.
"I'd say to anybody who sees a car alight, do not approach it," he said.
"Call triple zero immediately - it's very important it's done straight away.
"Even if you think someone's rung triple zero, make the call anyway and the appropriate fire service will respond."
Anyone with information can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
