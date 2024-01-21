Drug dealing grandfather caught after car suffers mechanical issues

A drug dealing grandfather who tried to flee police in a failing Holden Commodore was found with ice and a string of messages detailing his offending.
Wodonga officers spotted Cheyne Orcher in a black Holden on March 24, 2023.
They activated their lights about 2.10am after he performed a U-turn in the car, which had false plates.
He drove on Silva Drive, Marshall Street and Emerald Avenue, but could only hit speeds of about 20kmh due to mechanical issues.
He was arrested on Emerald Avenue and tried to smash his Samsung phone on the ground.
A search found $980 in cash, knuckle dusters, and 12.8 grams of meth strewn inside a grey jumper.
His phone was accessed and detailed prices charged for various amounts of ice, up to $6500.
The Wodonga court heard excerpts of the messages, including between James Melbourne, who was a Finks member at the time.
Orcher said he had been selling quarter ounces of meth to Melbourne for "cheap as".
Other messages between Orcher and Melbourne spoke of Clifton Causby being "smacked" and "spilling his guts", and him being forced to hand over his utility.
During other incidents, the 34-year-old sped off from police at the Birallee McDonald's in a car with false plates.
That incident occurred about 4.15am on August 5, and Orcher again sped off from police on August 12 while on Lloyd Street.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the circumstances of Orcher being shot at were "fairly dubious".
He said before his arrest, Orcher had completed parole and was working full-time then "fell off the wagon".
Magistrate Ian Watkins wondered if Orcher, who became a grandfather while on remand, had become institutionalised.
"For some reason or another, he just falls off the wagon," he said.
"Temptation just gets the better of this man," Mr Clancy replied.
Orcher told the court he'd had enough, but Mr Watkins said he often appeared genuine and serious about changing.
"As soon as he gets out (of jail) something else happens," the magistrate said.
He has spent much of his adult life locked up.
Mr Watkins involved a maximum jail term of 14 months with a non-parole period of eight months.
Orcher has already served more than 150 days on remand.
