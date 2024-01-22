Firefighters called in as tractor burns during hot, windy conditions

Firefighters worked hard to beat a blaze that destroyed a tractor on a Riverina property as temperatures climbed and the wind picked up on Sunday, January 21.
Emergency services were called to a property on Lockhart-The Rock Road at Tootool about 12.05pm following reports of a fire involving farming equipment.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) deployed four trucks carrying eight firefighters to the scene.
A spokesperson for the RFS said crews found a tractor fully involved in fire.
They worked hard to put the blaze out and had successfully extinguished the fire shortly after 1pm before departing about 1.30pm.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, the spokesperson said.
The fire has destroyed the tractor, but no other damage was reported.
At noon on Sunday it was 33.3 degrees at Wagga Airport and 34 degrees at Kapooka.
The airport recorded a west-northwesterly wind gust of 56kmh at 1.04pm.
In other news, Border officers are investigating an incident where a man was assaulted in Wodonga and a car fire in Lavington, the latest in a spate of similar blazes.
