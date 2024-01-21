Man has jaw broken with weapon in Wodonga, firefighters attend car fire

A man has been hospitalised after reportedly being struck with a makeshift weapon and suffering a broken jaw.
Police believe four men were in a white Ford Falcon wagon and became involved in an altercation with four other men.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Day and Wodonga streets in Wodonga, about 3.30am on Saturday, January 20.
An item similar to a wooden bat or tomahawk handle was produced and the victim was struck.
The victim suffered a broken jaw and was taken to hospital.
Nobody else reported injuries during the altercation.
A white NSW registered 2006 Ford wagon was torched on Pearsall Street, Lavington, on Monday morning, January 22.
Firefighters received a call to the job at 1am, arrived 10 minutes later and left after about 15 minutes.
The vehicle was gutted.
It's unclear if the car is the same vehicle involved in the Wodonga fight.
The car is not listed online as being stolen.
Wodonga detectives are appealing for information about Saturday morning's fight.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600.
Anyone with information about any of the other incidents can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
