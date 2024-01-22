The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

He hasn't played at Myrtleford for five years, but is back and super-fit

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
January 22 2024 - 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myrtleford coach Craig Millar addresses his players during a game last year.
Myrtleford coach Craig Millar addresses his players during a game last year.

A super-fit former player has returned home to Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.