He hasn't played at Myrtleford for five years, but is back and super-fit

A super-fit former player has returned home to Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Utility Pat Sullivan last played for the Saints in 2019.
"He's been outstanding on the training track since the first night of pre-season," coach Craig Millar praised.
"He's been unbelievable, he's a fierce competitor and he's got a bit of an agenda to stamp his position in our team and, at the moment, he's in our top 5-10 trainers.
"He's taking everything in, trying to learn the way we play, he's been super impressive."
The Saints have also snared Wangaratta Rovers' under 18 premiership player Ned Turner.
"He's a good, hard-at-it, midfielder-defender and has got great leadership qualities," Millar said.
Turner played in the Hawks' thrilling two-point win over Lavington in the junior decider last September.
Meanwhile, the Saints will host Collingwood premiership player and home-grown product Jack Crisp next month.
The event on February 10, dubbed "A Night with Jack Crisp Live Show", will be held at the Myrtleford Football Netball Club, but is not run by the Saints.
Wangaratta hosted three Pies' premiership players - Brayden Maynard, Jeremy Howe and Steele Sidebottom - last Saturday night and had a bumper crowd of 250-plus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.