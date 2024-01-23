'Stevie J' recovering in hospital after being stabbed in a freak accident

Former AFL star Steve Johnson has been lucky to escape life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the stomach by a knife he was carrying in a bag in a freak accident.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Johnson was returning home to his Wangaratta residence from a trip to Bundalong on Monday evening with his wife and three children when the accident occurred.
The Border Mail believes Johnson attempted to barge open the side gate to his property with his hands full but the force of the bump caused the knife to cut through his stomach when the gate failed to open.
He was rushed to Wangaratta hospital and underwent surgery on Monday night and is now recovering.
There were initial concerns Johnson could have been killed in the freak January 22 accident.
The Yarrawonga premiership coach and his family members have been contacted by club officials.
Pigeon officials declined to comment when contacted by The Border Mail.
The 40-year-old lost a significant amount of blood and was operated on shortly before midnight on Monday.
He is expected to make a full recovery but will remain in hospital for several days and is unable to undertake any physical activity for six weeks.
Police were not alerted to the incident given the accidental nature of the wounds.
North East Health was contacted for comment on Tuesday.
Hospital staff didn't respond.
Johnson joined Yarrawonga as coach last year in one of the biggest coaching coups in O and M history.
He recently addressed rumours which have soured the off-season, including about his future at the club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.