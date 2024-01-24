The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local
Graphic Content

'I might be dying here': Johnson reveals shocking extent of freak injury

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 24 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Johnson is recovering in Wangaratta hospital from a stab wound suffered on Monday in a freak accident.
Steve Johnson is recovering in Wangaratta hospital from a stab wound suffered on Monday in a freak accident.

Former Geelong champion Steve Johnson has revealed the serious nature of his stab wound suffered in a freak accident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.