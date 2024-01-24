'I might be dying here': Johnson reveals shocking extent of freak injury

Former Geelong champion Steve Johnson has revealed the serious nature of his stab wound suffered in a freak accident.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Johnson was lucky to escape life-threatening injuries when a knife he was carrying in a bag accidentally stabbed him in the abdomen.
The 40-year-old was opening a gate at his Wangaratta property at the time of the incident on Monday, January 22.
Fortunately for Johnson, his neighbour who is a nurse, promptly helped stem the extensive bleeding and helped rush him to Wangaratta hospital where he underwent surgery.
Miraculously, Johnson escaped any serious injury and will spend the next few days in hospital recovering.
He posted a picture on Instagram highlighting the severity of the wound.
The Border Mail contacted Johnson on Wednesday morning and he gave the masthead permission to use the photo of his horrific injury.
Johnson posted 'Not ideal. Thanks for the messages of support! #Another day another surgery' to accompany the photo.
"It was the first time where it crosses your mind or been in that mindset, 'I might be dying here'," Johnson told the Herald Sun.
"Before going into surgery I was thinking 'I hope I wake up'.
"It was just really freakish how it happened.
"We were going inside the house but my little girl couldn't open the gate, so I held on to one bag and pushed against it (to open the gate) but the knife was in that bag.
"It just went straight into me.
"I was stressing because my kids had seen the whole thing.
"But luckily I avoided any serious damage to my bowel.
"The knife got right to the edge of my bowel.
"It just sliced straight through my abs."
The triple Geelong premiership forward also recently underwent surgery to straighten his leg after suffering a number of injuries during his decorated playing career.
Yarrawonga posted a statement on Facebook on Tuesday night, wishing their premiership coach a speedy recovery.
"The YFNC would like to wish our senior coach, Steve Johnson a quick and full recovery from his accident on Monday night," the club said in a statement.
"As you may be aware Steve suffered a nasty stomach wound in a freak accident.
"He has been treated at the Wangaratta Hospital and like all things, time will heal."
Johnson retired at the end of 2017 after a glittering 293-game career for Geelong and GWS Giants.
As well as playing in three flags for the Cats, he was a three-time All-Australian and also won the Norm Smith Medal in 2007.
After departing Geelong at the end of 2015, Johnson spent the final two years of his career at the Giants.
He will lead the Pigeons again this year and also juggles his coaching commitments as a commentator with Triple M.
The father of three recently addressed rumours which have soured the off-season, including about his future at the club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.