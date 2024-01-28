Week-long inquest into adventurer's plane crash death set to start

A coroner will hear a week of evidence during an inquest into the death of a pilot in the North East.
Mathew Farrell, 42, departed Mt Beauty Airport about midday on September 18, 2022.
Officers from the police air wing located the recreational aircraft.
Coroner Paul Lawrie will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident from Monday, January 29.
The inquest is listed to run for five days in Melbourne.
Evidence will be heard and findings handed down at a later date.
He had only recently purchased his light Jabiru aircraft before his passing.
He had been flying to Wollongong to visit his father when tragedy struck.
