Players will travel hundreds of kilometres to attend this tournament

The Border is about to host what's believed to be its biggest ever sporting event for participation.
The enormously popular Tennis Victoria Country Week will attract more than 1300 players and 222 teams, which is 50 up on last year.
Wodonga Tennis Centre is the event's base, but the event is so large Kelly Park has been transformed into a bumper-sized grasscourt complex, while Albury Tennis Association will also be utilised.
All up, there 101 courts.
"Play will be from Monday to Friday, incorporating three rounds of matches per day," Wodonga Tennis Centre president Craig Farrar said.
"Teams have come from Queensland, NSW, all over Victoria, Tasmania, WA and New Zealand, we need more than 100 volunteers to help set up and run the event."
The Border last held the carnival in 2020, just before COVID struck, with 216 teams.
"Planning for this event started around a year ago with work on WTC grasscourts and Kelly Park to make them the best grasscourts available," Farrar added.
"Shayne Ried's expertise has allowed all the courts to look immaculate and he has put in a mountain of work."
There will be four new inductions as Country Week Legends,
And along with the competition, there's also a strong social emphasis with a variety of theme functions.
Country Week starts on Monday, with the finals on Friday.
It's expected to bring about $6.5 million into the Albury-Wodonga community.
