No charity as Albury Wodonga Health misses out on appeal money

Despite Albury-Wodonga contributing more money than any other regional centre to the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, the Twin Cities' health service will not benefit from a new regional cash back plan.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan joined appeal chiefs in announcing the change at Bendigo hospital on Friday, February 9.
Under the initiative, $2.5 million generated by the annual fundraiser for the Melbourne hospital will be directed to health services based in Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Traralgon.
Yet none of those cities raises as much money as Albury-Wodonga for the appeal.
Last year a combined $221,683 was collected, compared to $199,173 in Ballarat, $116,848 in Geelong, $92,877 in Bendigo, $74,015 in Traralgon and $43,742 in Shepparton, which is home to GV Health.
Our region also contributes massive amounts from Corowa-Wahgunyah ($116,830) and Wangaratta ($104,929).
Royal Children's Hospital chief executive Bernadette McDonald told media at the announcement she was satisfied the entirety of Victoria had been embraced.
"Well we've actually covered all of Victoria in choosing five regional hospitals, and they're just the channels really to the five regions in Victoria," Ms McDonald said.
"So in future years, hopefully, we may go more specific to other hospitals but some of our regional hospitals are flowing money through to smaller places as well.
"Just to be really clear, it's five regions so we've covered all of Victoria which I'm really pleased about."
However, a Good Friday Appeal insider, who did not want to be identified, was infuriated by the omission of our region.
"How dare the Premier use the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal for an announcement like this and not include the North East and Border," he said.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby said he believed money would flow beyond GV Health, which is the closest designated beneficiary in our area.
"While Albury Wodonga Health wasn't chosen directly for this year's Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, we understand the money is for the Hume region rather than a particular health service," Mr Appleby said.
"We applaud the initiative's decision to channel support through the Hume Regional Health Services Partnership administered by GV Health.
"The infusion of $500,000 into the region's health services will undoubtedly enhance access to critical equipment, bolster training opportunities, and enable scholarships across our region."
However, GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp indicated treatment and services in his immediate territory would be key recipients of the money.
"This new funding will enable children being treated at GV Health to receive highly-specialised, life-saving respiratory care within the Goulburn Valley for the first time, thanks to new equipment and training," Mr Sharp said.
"The funding will also be used to create two part-time emergency nurse practitioner roles, support scholarships, and upskill staff delivering Hospital in the Home care, thereby keeping more children out of hospital and ensuring children are treated closer to home."
Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall, who helps co-ordinate emergency services collect donations, said it was a "bit of a shame" that the Twin Cities had failed to secure appeal cash.
However, he does not expect it will reduce the level of support on the Border.
"I don't think it will," Mr Marshall said.
"There's been a lot of local families that have got a huge benefit out of the Royal Children's Hospital, so I don't think our generosity will slow down - it's just a pity it's not being spent locally."
The owner of Bonegilla's Kangaroo General Store Phil Singleton has been taking donations for the appeal since he bought the business in 1990.
"It's like the government, we're 300 kilometres away from the government, so we don't exist," Mr Singleton said.
"It's very disappointing.
"They should have included every service.
"It's that cross border thing, with Albury-Wodonga, as soon as you put Albury in front they think it's a NSW problem, not a Victorian problem."
This year's Good Friday Appeal will be held on March 29.
Last year, $4.59 million was raised across regional areas and since its launch in 1931, the fundraising drive has drawn more than $444 million.
