The Royal Children's Hospital has become a second home for Barnawartha's Eddy Tooley.
At just one year of age, Eddy was diagnosed with a rare type of lymphoma and spent 10 months in Melbourne for treatment.
Two years on, he's in remission and his family want to do everything they can to thank the many doctors and nurses that helped Eddy get to this point through the annual Good Friday Appeal on April 7.
"The Royal Children's have supported us from day one from finding accommodation right through to physio and OT and every other department in the hospital that we had access to in the time we were there," Eddy's mother Bailea McAuliffe said.
"Whether it was Christmas Eve through the night, or Christmas Day, we had the most amazing people there.
"He has monthly blood tests and they'll keep a close eye on him for quite a while.
"The high risk period will be over for him in two years and then after five years he is classed as cured."
Eddy's father Kyle Tooley, of Barnawartha CFA, will be one of the many emergency services personnel rattling tins on the day.
"Obviously it's a little bit more special to me now and means a lot to do the Good Friday Appeal," he said.
Albury Civic Fire and Rescue brigade captain John Vandeven said it was heartwarming to see the Border's emergency services come together for the cause.
"In our station, we've got three families that have had to have kids down at the Royal Children's and they do such a fantastic job," he said.
"They need to keep growing the hospital and keep finding new cures.
"Every year, we're surprised how generous the people are and everything we can get is great, so the more that comes in, the better. If we could get $100,000 each, it would be fantastic"
Read Hedditch, first lieutenant of CFA's District 24 headquarters brigade in Wodonga, said it was important children in need were able to get access to the best care.
"Half the fun of the day is the rivalry, but the bigger picture is supporting the cause for the Royal Children's Hospital because it is the go-to if something happens with your children," he said.
"The Royal Children's has a worldwide reputation for some of the best treatment in the world and has gone through an incredible transformation over the last number of years with the new building and extended facilities and what they can do."
Cash and EFTPOS donations can be made with volunteers on Good Friday and Mr Hedditch urged those who won't be in town to show their support online.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
