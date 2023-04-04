The Border Mail
Albury and Wodonga emergency services set for Good Friday Appeal

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 4 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Wodonga CFA's Read Hedditch, Kyle Tooley, son Eddy Tooley, 3, Bailea McAullife and Albury Civic Fire and Rescue captain John Vandeven hope to see plenty of donations from the community for the 2023 Good Friday Appeal. Picture by Ash Smith
The Royal Children's Hospital has become a second home for Barnawartha's Eddy Tooley.

