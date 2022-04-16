Huge Good Friday Appeal response as Border and North East communities raise almost $600,000
A record-breaking Good Friday Appeal was well supported by Border and North East communities with almost $600,000 in donations to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.
Regional and rural Victoria (including southern NSW), raised more than $2.5 million out of the final tally, which was in excess of $22 million - a new high in the appeal's 90-plus year history.
Corowa-Wahgunyah topped the list for the Border region with a whopping donation of $102,633, spearheaded by a sheep drive, while Wodonga fell just shy of six figures with $99,963.
Albury finished on $81,353, while Wangaratta also showed its generosity with a $65,565 contribution.
Good Friday Appeal executive director Rebecca Cowan was delighted with the huge support that came from beyond the city.
"Without our regional communities, the appeal simply wouldn't be what it is today," she said.
"We are incredibly grateful to everyone for their generous donations to this year's Good Friday Appeal. The teamwork that binds all regional towns together is truly inspiring."
Ms Cowan said funds from this year's Good Friday Appeal would go towards ground-breaking research, state of the art equipment and technology, education and family-centred care programs.
"Proceeds will go directly to the Children's Cancer Centre and CARES (4 Kids) which provides Cancer Allied Health Resources, Education and Supportive Care programs," she added.
"The Children's Cancer Centre sees approximately 1400 patients a year, including 300 newly-diagnosed patients per year."
Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal has raised $421 million directly to the Royal Children's Hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
THE BREAKDOWN
Albury: $81,353
Beechworth: $18,259
Benalla: $20,577
Boorhaman: $9801
Bright: $15,505
Bundalong: $3094
Chiltern: $8038
Corowa-Wahgunyah: $102,633
Corryong: $26,061
Deniliquin: $18,459
Finley: $7854
Glenrowan: $6945
Holbrook: $2500
Jindera: $6292
Kiewa: $6204
Mount Beauty-Tawonga: $11,026
Mulwala: $3687
Myrtleford: $20,150
Rutherglen: $13,523
Tallangatta: $4676
Tocumwal: $10,500
Wangaratta: $65,565
Wodonga: $99,963
Yarrawonga: $25,485
