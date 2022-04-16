news, local-news,

A record-breaking Good Friday Appeal was well supported by Border and North East communities with almost $600,000 in donations to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital. Regional and rural Victoria (including southern NSW), raised more than $2.5 million out of the final tally, which was in excess of $22 million - a new high in the appeal's 90-plus year history. Corowa-Wahgunyah topped the list for the Border region with a whopping donation of $102,633, spearheaded by a sheep drive, while Wodonga fell just shy of six figures with $99,963. Albury finished on $81,353, while Wangaratta also showed its generosity with a $65,565 contribution. Good Friday Appeal executive director Rebecca Cowan was delighted with the huge support that came from beyond the city. "Without our regional communities, the appeal simply wouldn't be what it is today," she said. "We are incredibly grateful to everyone for their generous donations to this year's Good Friday Appeal. The teamwork that binds all regional towns together is truly inspiring." Ms Cowan said funds from this year's Good Friday Appeal would go towards ground-breaking research, state of the art equipment and technology, education and family-centred care programs. "Proceeds will go directly to the Children's Cancer Centre and CARES (4 Kids) which provides Cancer Allied Health Resources, Education and Supportive Care programs," she added. "The Children's Cancer Centre sees approximately 1400 patients a year, including 300 newly-diagnosed patients per year." Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal has raised $421 million directly to the Royal Children's Hospital. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury: $81,353 Beechworth: $18,259 Benalla: $20,577 Boorhaman: $9801 Bright: $15,505 Bundalong: $3094 Chiltern: $8038 Corowa-Wahgunyah: $102,633 Corryong: $26,061 Deniliquin: $18,459 Finley: $7854 Glenrowan: $6945 Holbrook: $2500 Jindera: $6292 Kiewa: $6204 Mount Beauty-Tawonga: $11,026 Mulwala: $3687 Myrtleford: $20,150 Rutherglen: $13,523 Tallangatta: $4676 Tocumwal: $10,500 Wangaratta: $65,565 Wodonga: $99,963 Yarrawonga: $25,485

