Learner driver who smashed parents' car says incident was wake-up call

An unaccompanied learner driver who wrote off his parents' car after crashing into a tree has told a court it's been a wake-up call.
The 17-year-old crashed in Wangaratta on October 12 last year after sliding out of control on a wet corner.
He was hospitalised and his mother alerted police.
A magistrate said it was lucky he hadn't died.
"You can go and buy another car but you can't buy another son," he warned the teen, who was supported by family, and placed him on probation.
The incident was heard in court on Monday, April 3.
