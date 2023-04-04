The Border Mail
Learner driver who smashed parents' car says incident was wake-up call

By Local News
April 4 2023 - 11:00am
An unaccompanied learner driver who wrote off his parents' car after crashing into a tree has told a court it's been a wake-up call.

