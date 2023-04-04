The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Luke Daly accepts co-captaincy at Albury Tigers after stepping down as co-coach

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Daly has played more than 200 games for the Tigers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Luke Daly has played more than 200 games for the Tigers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Luke Daly will co-captain Albury this season after insisting he was never going to play anywhere else.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.