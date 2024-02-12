Broken ankle, stolen car, no worries, this is Country Week, let's party

Kerry White was never going to let a broken ankle stop her playing Tennis Victoria Country Week.
Or, just as importantly, dancing the night away.
"There are so many, but my claim to fame is I broke my ankle playing in a set and kept playing the set and we won too," the Sunbury-based player replied when quizzed on her most memorable Country Week moment as she prepared for another campaign in Albury-Wodonga.
"I went to get the ball at the net and didn't see a little hole in the grass where the sprinkler comes up and I put my foot in it, but thought I'd only sprained my ankle because I'd played netball and done it a million times before.
"I thought, 'I'll be right', so one of the nurses in my team strapped up my leg and got some crutches for the night, so we went out dancing, as per usual.
"Next day I went to the St John (Ambulance) people and they said to me, 'go straight to the hospital', I'd broken my ankle."
Country Week can be tough.
"My first one was at Junction Oval (Melbourne) and my car got pinched," Mary Dewis offered.
"I knew nothing about it, but it was on TV where the stolen car was being chased by the police and a friend rang up and said, 'is that you car'?
"It had all the racquets in there."
It certainly dampen the now-78-year-old's enthusiasm for the event.
"It's about 32 years now and I just love to play tennis, I'm also a golfer so sport is a massive part of my life and if I didn't have it, I don't know what I'd do."
Dewis and White joined Kieran Fitzgerald and David Kos as Country Week Legends on Sunday night. There's only 32 in the tournament's long history.
"It's the best thing on the planet, it ticks all the boxes, you meet different people, you play tennis and the social functions are unreal," Kos suggested.
In 2007, Kos won his inaugural A grade title after 20 years.
Fitzgerald too boasts an A grade crown after he debuted around 50 years ago at Kooyong, which was the home of the Australian Open from 1972-1987.
"Actually the first year we played on Centre Court, they had two courts marked out," he remembered.
The event later moved to the regional areas.
"Country Week is a lot better, there's more of a community feel, everybody tends to meet in the same place, whereas in Melbourne you'd go out for dinner and that's probably where you would stay," he said.
Country Week has attracted around 1300 participants.
"Everybody wants to win while they're on the court, but it's not sheep stations, generally everyone is here for a good time," Kos outlined.
And memories are made.
"Country Week is a week that you come away with the girls and we just have so much stupid fun, it can start when we're getting ready to go out or it can be stupid things around the pool," White added.
"It's funny, when you're at home and a song comes on, it will remind you of people and things that have happened at Country Week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.