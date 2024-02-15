WEATHER WATCH: Conditions drier and warmer overall, but some thunderstorms

Perth has had its driest October to January period in 148 years of records with only 13.8 millimetres against an average of 208. The previous driest such period was 22.4 millimetres in 1994-95 and also 26.6 millimetres in 1877-78 and 23.7 in 1891-92. These dry conditions all continued to well into April in Perth. The warmer and drier conditions did extend to our regions during the autumn with unseasonable high temperatures during the early part of April and not much rainfall until late April.

