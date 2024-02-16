Shakespeare's now up to date in this rejuvenating journey in the gardens

An age-old show is given a modern makeover in a joyful romp through Albury Botanic Gardens.
The Other Theatre Company will present As You Like It as their 2024 production of Shakespeare in the Gardens on February 16, 17, 23 and 24.
This is a fun journey through the forest after escaping from the expectations of life at court.
After being banished from court, Rosalind and Celia disguise themselves and find freedom in the forest.
Fleeing his overbearing brother, Orlando also finds solace in the forest plus plenty of opportunities to write terrible poetry.
Much folly ensues as Rosalind, dressed as a man, attempts to woo Orlando and cure him of his love - for her!
Director Pieta Swann said Albury Botanic Gardens was the perfect backdrop for one of Shakespeare's most frivolous plays.
"While it may not be the Forest of Arden, hopefully audiences will find the same sense of fun and rejuvenation as the characters from enjoying local theatre in a beautiful setting," she said.
Staging Shakespeare is not an easy task, but Mrs Swann was passionate about ensuring that the actors were able to effectively share the story, and for many of the cast this wa their first time tackling Shakespearean language.
"They have been working really hard to understand and interpret the characters and create a modern twist on 400-year-old jokes," Mrs Swann said.
"It has been lovely to see the performance evolve during rehearsal, as the penny has dropped, and the meaning behind the words has become clear."
The production is an edited version of Shakespeare's play.
The original language has been used, but some characters and scenes have been tweaked and adapted to suit modern audiences.
The Other Theatre Company will bring Shakespeare to Albury-Wodonga with a locally-produced show that is suitable for all ages.
It presented Othello (2020) and The Merchant of Venice (2021) in Albury Botanic Gardens.
As You Like It runs on Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17, at 7.30pm and Friday, February 23, and Saturday, February 24, at 7.30pm.
Tickets: $30 adult, $20 concession, $60 family (2 adults, 3 children).
Online bookings at: trybooking.com/events/landing/1153060 or at the gate (cash or EFTPOS).
