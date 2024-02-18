End of an era: Community bids adieu to its much-beloved fun run, for now

There were mixed emotions as competitors crossed the finish line of a much-loved community fun run for the last time on Sunday morning.
The 10th and final City2City RunWalk kicked off at QEII Square in Albury at 7.45am, February 18, with 4051 runners across four categories.
The event raised a record breaking $160,000 for Albury Wodonga Health, bringing the 10-year total to more than $1 million.
Moments after crossing the finish line at Junction Place in Wodonga, Michelle Hudson and Jen Hayes, who first spawned the idea of the fundraiser 13 years ago, said they felt a mix of euphoria and sadness as the final event came to a close.
Sunday was the first time the pair ran the course.
"I don't think when we started this we would ever think that we would get to what we've got to today," Ms Hayes said.
"So, to hit 10 years and for Michelle and I to be able to do the course today, it makes me so happy that we've been able to achieve all this."
After running in Sydney's City2Surf more than a decade a go, the pair wanted to start a similar community fundraiser that would unite the twin cities of Albury and Wodonga.
"There was a lot of other fun runs in nearby towns, but none that joined Albury and Wodonga together," Ms Hudson said.
"Our non-negotiables were from one city to the other across the causeway, and thankfully, along the way, we've had great support to make that happen for now 10 years.
"It really is a true uniting of the two centres."
Although Ms Hayes and Ms Hudson will be stepping down as committee chairs, the pair remained hopeful the event would be revived in the future under a new wave of volunteers.
"Certainly, there's interest from some groups in the community who say, 'hey, we want to now be the next committee to take it on', so that may happen," Ms Hudson said.
Competing in the 10 kilometre fun run, Albury's Steve Parker said he felt "pretty wrecked" after pushing his two toddlers, Myles and Elliot, in a pram fashioned into a racecar over the finish line.
It was the seventh time Mr Parker had competed in the fun run and the first time for Myles and Elliot.
"I think everyone's secretly hoping somebody else takes up the reins and keeps it going because I reckon it's got easily another 10 years left in it," he said.
"The fire trucks spraying water, the bands along the way - it's just a great atmosphere.
"I think it'll be missed."
Crossing the finish line with her friend Archie McDonald, Susie Male said it was the community spirit that had kept her coming back over the past four years.
"I just love the environment," she said. "Everyone's so encouraging when you're running past; always coaching one another.
"And I think it's just such a great way to fundraise, especially for the hospital.
"Everyone loves participating in it from all ages; you see tiny kids and a lot of elderly people get involved as well."
Cameron Littlewood, manager of Wodonga hospital's birth suite, joked that he wanted to get in a quick 15 kilometre run before he gave birth in a couple of weeks.
"This run does a lot for women's health," he said.
"So I told the team if we get 50 people to run, I'd dress up, and this is the costume they chose."
Mr Littlewood said while it was hard work running in the costume under the scorching sun, it was nothing compared with what women in the hospital went through every day.
"Whether it be pregnancy, childbirth or new parenting, this is nothing compared to that," he said.
This year, the money raised will go towards an array of surgical equipment to enhance healthcare for women across the Border region, as well as replacement of four birthing beds in the AWH maternity birthing suite.
