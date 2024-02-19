Police identify 25 alleged victims 'preyed upon' by $170,000 concrete scammer

A gambling addict accused of scamming 25 people out of $170,000 for concrete work he never undertook blatantly deceived the victims, a court has heard.
Paul Guzzardi again sought bail in Wangaratta court on Monday, February 19, after allegedly targeting victims in Albury-Wodonga, Thurgoona, Springhurst, Wangaratta, Killawarra, Glenrowan and Benalla.
It's alleged that other victims as far as Swan Hill, and in the Shepparton region, also fell victim to the 48-year-old.
The court heard the 25 customers had lost $170,531 for work that was never undertaken.
Guzzardi allegedly only did half a day of work at one property, with the work of such a poor standard another concreter had to complete it.
He allegedly used similar techniques during his crimes in 2022 and 2023, including offering quotes, asking several times for more money, refusing to show up, claiming to be injured or suffering COVID, and stating he didn't give refunds.
One victim allegedly lost $38,500, another who wanted a shed slab poured at Oxley allegedly lost $10,000.
Most alleged victims lost several thousand dollars, having contacted Guzzardi through Goonawarra Concreting Facebook posts and on Gumtree.
Sergeant Luke Vogel said Guzzardi had preyed on the victims and had blatantly deceived them.
"(He) is taking the victims' money and putting their businesses and livelihoods at risk," he said.
Sergeant Vogel said Guzzardi had no regard for the financial impact on the victims.
"He blatantly deceives the victims into them thinking he will carry out the work for them when he never intends to," he said.
Guzzardi was extradited from South Australia on February 1 last year, and has been in custody since.
The court heard South Australian police had received complaints from half-a-dozen people.
Guzzardi allegedly transferred the money into various online betting accounts.
It's alleged he admitted injuries he told victims he had suffered, including a broken leg, were false.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said Guzzardi, who has spent nearly 400 days on remand, was likely to face a hefty prison term if the charges were proven.
"I believe there is a propensity ... to commit these sorts of offences, and I believe the community ought to be protected from that," he said.
Guzzardi was refused bail and will return to court on March 7
