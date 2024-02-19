The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police identify 25 alleged victims 'preyed upon' by $170,000 concrete scammer

Updated February 19 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Guzzardi allegedly netted $170,000 from 25 victims. Picture supplied
Paul Guzzardi allegedly netted $170,000 from 25 victims. Picture supplied

A gambling addict accused of scamming 25 people out of $170,000 for concrete work he never undertook blatantly deceived the victims, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.