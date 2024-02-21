Cream of the brewing crop will rise to the top at ninth annual Hop

The ninth annual High Country Hop returns to Beechworth in March with a new batch of guest craft brewers and entertainers on board.
A celebration to mark the end of the hop harvest, The High Country Hop brings together a diverse range of brewers to showcase their beers alongside live music, food and entertainment on Saturday, March 23.
Guest brewers Deeds Brewing, Good Land Brewing Co and Moffat Beach Brewing Co will join Victorian High Country breweries such as Billson's, Mitta Mitta Brewing Co, Bright Brewery, King River Brewing, Crank Handle Brewery, Mountain Monk Brewers and festival hosts Bridge Road Brewers.
As well as celebrating the local hop harvest, the festival announces the release of two beers made using fresh hop cones that were picked and added to the brew the same day from Hop Products Australia's Rostrevor Gardens in Ovens.
These beers will be the result of collaborations between Bridge Road Brewers and Champion Brewery winners at the 2023 Australian International Beer Awards, Deeds Brewing and Moffat Beach Brewing Co.
Bridge Road Brewers co-founder Ben Kraus said this line-up represented the cream of Australia's independent brewing scene.
"The High Country Hop is a celebration of our local region, renowned for having Australia's best hops and the iconic High Country Brewery Trail," he said.
"Working closely with Hop Products Australia we have produced beers where the hops have been picked and added the same day, delivering the best quality of fresh-hop beers.
"It's our salute to the farmers, hop growers and workers who make beer possible.
"It's great to be able to brew beers with such company as Deeds and Moffat Beach.
"They were each awarded Champion Brewery gongs at last year's industry awards and both produce incredible beers, so we are excited to collaborate once more."
Visitors will sample beers from seven High Country breweries and wine and spirits from North East wineries and distillers.
An eclectic musical line-up comprises one-man US phenomenon Bob Log III, BBQ punk party-starters The Burnt Sausages, alt-country four-piece Caitlin Harnett and The Pony Boys, and a special free Friday night set from seminal British dub producer, Mad Professor.
The High Country Hop is a family-friendly affair.
The Arty Party Village offers activities for all ages including Box Wars who return to creatively clad young cardboard warriors in cardboard!
The event will take place on Saturday, March 23, at Beechworth's Historic Precinct Reserve (police paddocks), from 11.30am to 8pm.
Adult tickets are $75 including $10 worth of drink tokens.
There will be plenty of food options on site.
For more information, visit thehighcountryhop.com.au.
