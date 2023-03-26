The Border Mail
Beechworth's 2023 High Country Hop welcomes more than 1000 people

March 27 2023 - 3:30am
Organisers were thrilled to see more than 1000 people make their way to Beechworth for the 2023 High Country Hop on Saturday. A wide array of breweries featured at the event. Picture by James Davidson/Tourism North East

More than 1000 craft beer lovers flocked to Beechworth on Saturday, March 25, to mark the end of the annual hop harvest.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

