More than 1000 craft beer lovers flocked to Beechworth on Saturday, March 25, to mark the end of the annual hop harvest.
High Country Hop welcomed visitors from across the North East, Melbourne, Canberra, Queensland and South Australia for a day of brews, food and music.
Hosted by Beechworth's Bridge Road Brewers, the event also offered beverages from North East makers Billsons, Mitta Mitta Brewing Co, Bright Brewery and King River Brewing, as well as American craft brewers Firestone Walker.
"It's nice to be able to highlight the hop growing region in this part of Australia, which is significant," Ben Kraus from Bridge Road Brewers said
"The largest hop gardens in the country are here and they're sought after hops.
"One of our feature breweries was from California and they're in Australia to check out the hops from this season.
"Craft beer is everywhere in Australia now, so it's nice to be able to make a link to all the local craft breweries and the local produce that they use in making their beer."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
