BRIDGE Road Brewers has teamed up with Australia's largest hop grower (HPA) to launch a new project at the High Country Hop festival at Beechworth on Saturday. Together with Mountain Culture and Garage Project, Bridge Road has made two new beers to express the regions they call home. Two IPAs - The Hazy Harvest (Mountain Culture) and Dark Harvest (Garage Project) - are the results. HPA spokesman Owen Johnston welcomed the venture. "Aussie brewers are making great beer year-round, but there's something special about fresh hop beers," he said. "They're only available once a year for a limited time, and beer drinkers should be jumping at the chance to try them." The High Country Hop runs at Beechworth Historic Precinct Reserve on Saturday from 11.30am to 9pm. IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: For green thumbs, Wodonga Family History Society will host a plant sale on Saturday. It will offer succulents, cacti, ferns, bromeliads and even some elk horn ferns, which have been propagated from the original plant dating back to the 1920s. It runs at 27 Wiltshire Crescent, Wodonga, from 9am to 4pm.

