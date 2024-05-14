'It's the biggest investment in the Flying Fruit Fly Circus in its 45-year history'

The Flying Fruit Fly Circus has gained a landmark $7.3 million in the federal budget, representing the biggest investment in its 45-year history.
The extra funding would be delivered over four years to support its operations in South Albury and to tour shows.
Flying Fruit Fly Circus chief executive Richard Hull said the investment represented a 200 per cent increase in funding conservatively-speaking.
"It's an amazing uplift for us," he said.
"It's far and away the biggest investment in the Flying Fruit Fly Circus in its 45-year history.
"Wednesday (May 15) marks the 45th anniversary of our first-ever performance in an Albury big top in Hovell Tree Park in 1979.
"It's incredible timing; what a present!"
The funding was part of a $115.2 million package for the Arts8 group of national arts training organisations made in response to an independent sustainability review, which was instigated last year by Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke.
The National Institute of Dramatic Art scored $51.9 million, the Australian Film Television and Radio School got $23.2 million, NAISDA Dance College bagged $13 million, the Australian Ballet School and Australian National Academy of Music each gained $6.5 million and the Australian Youth Orchestra got $3 million.
It is the second major financial investment as part of the Albanese government's five-year national cultural policy, Revive.
Twelve months ago the federal government pushed funding for the Fruit Flies above $1 million a year for the first time.
Mr Hull said the new funding would allow the national youth circus company to plan and grow in the next four years.
He said the money would give them flexibility when creating and touring work.
"We can develop work without going into highly competitive funding rounds," Mr Hull said.
"Sydney Opera House is already programming for 2025 and into 2026; not knowing whether we have funding is a disadvantage.
"It's transformational in that sense."
Flying Fruit Fly Circus now had 80 full-time students and 35 permanent staff as well as casuals.
Mr Hull said the funding boost had been an amazing outcome in a difficult federal budget.
He said the company was grateful for the investment in the arts.
"It's about doing what we do better and having the confidence to plan ahead over the next four years," Mr Hull said.
"It feels really transformational.
"We all feel the responsibility to grow the circus sector.
"Circus needs the right kind of space and we're very attuned to the needs of our sector.
"We will be responsible in the way we use the new money to benefit everyone."
Having recently toured Tempo, Flying Fruit Fly Circus would premiere Big Sky at The Cube Wodonga on Thursday, August 29, before its season at Sydney Opera House runs from Saturday, September 28, to Saturday, October 5.
The circus had also teamed up with world entertainment giant Cirque du Soleil under a groundbreaking new deal, which was announced early in 2024.
It also opened its state-of-the-art Borderville Theatre at its South Albury headquarters on Tuesday, December 19.
