Murray United FC in strong form, winning three of its four matches

Murray United FC will take a collective confidence into its next round after posting three wins and a draw against Moreland City in the National Premier League (Victoria) at junior level.
Tafara Tanyanyiwa's brace handed the under 18s their first points of the year, although his backflip celebration was almost as good as the goals.
Murray dominated possession for most of the game, with the away team struggling in the heat.
It allowed for creative passing patterns and player movement to progress the ball into the opposition half.
However, Murray struggled to create and capitalise on its chances, and a late goal from Moreland City with 10 minutes left caused concerns, but the home team held on for a 2-1 win.
Along with Tanyanyiwa, Cooper Roscouet and Justin Shukuru also combined well on the left.
In the under 16s, Murray's good start allowed the team opportunities, but it couldn't capitalise.
The home outfit struggled to match Moreland's intensity in the middle part of the game and conceded after 25 minutes.
After the break, Murray looked the better team and was hungry for the ball, with the passing and movement improving.
However, the side will need to work on its finishing after snaring a 1-all draw.
In the under 15s, MUFC started well in a first half arm wrestle.
Murray raised its game, with five shots on goal to Moreland's two as Darcee Westerlo scored a great goal for a 1-0 lead at half-time.
In the second half, Murray lacked the structure, discipline and intensity of the first stanza.
Moreland pulled a goal back with 12 minutes left, due to some poor defending.
Murray was having success with longer balls towards the front three, but couldn't capitalise.
With Aidan Lescun-Davies back up top, Murray had an instant outlet to goal and he calmly found the net for a 2-1 win.
Lescun-Davies was always a danger up front through his pace and physicality, while Sam Scalzo, Xavier Medway, Mason Godfrey and Jack Ryder provided a solid back four.
And in the under 14s, Christian Pasqualotto's corner after eight minutes found Bentley Frazer at the front post, who headed the ball past the keeper for a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Moreland threw an extra attacker forward and the gamble paid off as it won a penalty and levelled the scores.
However, Murray reclaimed the lead from a clever free kick by Pasqualotto, who chipped the keeper from about 20 metres.
Frazer, Andrew Herzina and Liam O'Conner were outstanding, Harry Norman in goals made some good saves late to keep Murray in the lead, while Asher Royal also excelled.
