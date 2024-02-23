Crossing supervisors line up to honour workmate at funeral

Wodonga school crossing supervisor Brian Beach, who died on duty, will be honoured with a Victoria-wide memorial award in his name.
The accolade was revealed to mourners who packed into Conway's funeral chapel for Mr Beach's farewell in Wodonga on Friday, February 23.
A guard of honour, with nine crossing overseers on one side and 14 on the other, was formed as Mr Beach's coffin was wheeled to the hearse at the conclusion of the service.
They held their stop signs and wore their fluorescent coloured tops and wide-brimmed hats for the tribute.
Earlier, a speech by Wodonga Council's team leader compliance Craig McClanahan, who could not attend the funeral due to a long-standing commitment, was read by the city's manager of statutory services Simon Maughan.
Mr McClanahan revealed the instituting of the award by the committee of industry body School Crossings Victoria.
"I'm proud to announce that the committee has committed to making a memorial award to be given out every year to an outstanding school crossing supervisor, at the school crossings supervisor of the year awards in the future, to be named the Brian Beach Award," Mr McClanahan said.
Mr Beach's brother Wayne told The Border Mail after the funeral of the family's gratitude for the honour.
"That's just blown me away, that just hits home what a job he did and that will be there forever, another loving memory for people to appreciate him," Wayne said.
"I was with Brian at the time he passed away serving our community," Mr McClanahan said.
"I made a promise to Brian at the time that I would do what I could to continue to educate motorists and the community of how important the role of a school crossing supervisor is and especially to the children who use the school crossings on a daily basis.
"Also that he would be remembered as a valued member of the school crossing team and Wodonga Council.
"I'm certain that on this terrible day Brian was doing something that he loved."
A similar sentiment was expressed to the audience by Mr Beach's sister-in-law and Wayne's wife Nadine who delivered a eulogy on behalf of the family to mourners who included Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren.
"Brian loved his job - interacting with parents, students and other supervisors," Mrs Beach said.
He also assisted charities, the St Vincent de Paul Society and the Salvation Army.
"Brian was a very kind generous man, even though he didn't have much he would still give you the shirt off his back," Mrs Beach said.
Mr Beach grew up in an outdoors family, enjoying fishing, hunting and yabbying.
He was involved in a variety of sports, including football, golf and boxing, but had a particular flair for roller skating.
"Brian was a very good roller skater and played roller hockey, winning both local and state championships," Mrs Beach said.
His passions were reflected in a pair of roller skates sitting atop his coffin, not far from a fishing rod and a framed photograph of him beaming in his school supervisor uniform.
"Brian attended both school crossing Christmas lunches (since being employed in 2022)," Mr McClanahan said.
"Last year I spoke with him at length, I recall asking him if he was enjoying the work and he replied with a big smile that he loved it.
"That is how I will remember Brian, with a big grin on his face."
