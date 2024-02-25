It's a noble attitude from this TDFL club to combat cost of living crisis

Wodonga Saints' junior footballers will be saving around $300 this year after the club opted to provide free registration and membership.
It's a bold but much appreciated initiative as families battle the cost of living crisis.
"There's a number of young people in Wodonga from low socio-economic backgrounds and they deserve the right to play sport as much as anybody else," Wodonga Saints' president Adrian Barry said.
"We're a club making sure people get a go and making sure they have the opportunities to play the game we all loved growing up."
The Saints field teams at under 12, 14 and 17 level and are affiliated with the Tallangatta and District Football League.
Registrations cost around $150 a player, with the cost of uniforms, such as shorts and socks, covered under the club's initiative.
"We've worked hard on becoming a good family club, the list of senior players and people coming on board is a tribute to that, so having young people coming through and follow the good traditions we've created is a good thing for local footy," Barry added.
The Saints can be contacted through their Facebook page.
They're now the second TDFL outfit over summer to offer assistance to families.
Chiltern Football Netball Club offered free registration for its junior footballers and netballers for 2024.
The Swans are prepared to pay $12,000 for their 120 juniors across three grades of football and four in netball.
The TDFL season starts with a standalone clash between Wahgunyah and Rutherglen on Good Friday, with the rest kicking off the following week.
