Chiltern president Tom Lappin believes the rising cost of living is having a detrimental effect on junior numbers in country football.
The Swans are in desperate need of both thirds and fourths players on the eve of the season which is set to commence on April 1.
Despite the fourths winning the flag last year and the thirds making the preliminary final both grades have little more than a dozen players.
Lappin said with the recent interest rate spike combined with petrol and the cost of registration and uniforms, some families simply could not afford the additional cost of playing sport on weekends.
"It's hard to pinpoint the exact reason but a lot of district league clubs are having trouble attracting enough junior players," Lappin said.
"In my opinion one of the biggest reasons is that interest rates have gone up and parents simply can't afford to pay the registration and travel costs after fuel has gone up as well.
"Most of the parents who have kids the age we are looking for are relatively young and buying their first homes and it's a struggle for them to combat the cost of living.
"There is no help from AFL Victoria for families that are struggling and can't afford it, so the kids pay the price and have to find a cheaper alternative than playing footy."
Lappin said junior numbers can fluctuate quickly as highlighted by the Swans' predicament.
"We won the flag in the fourths last year and our thirds made the preliminary final," he said.
"We had quite a few kids that were in the top age bracket in the fourths and there are a few that have gone up to the thirds this year but several kids have just given footy away for whatever reason.
"Little towns like us rely on kids coming from out of town to have the numbers.
"Mitta has been going through it for a number of years but has been able to turn things around this year which is a credit to the club.
"A big talking point is player permits in juniors
"I know a few parents based in Wodonga who would be happy for their kids to be registered in AWJFL and play on a Sunday but also play for us on a Saturday on permits.
"But they are not allowed to do it.
"It wouldn't solve our problem but it would definitely help."
Lappin felt the TDFL and AFL NEB had tried to assist clubs in attracting junior players but were restricted by the rules put in place by AFL Victoria.
"I have found the TDFL and AFL NEB to be quite supportive but they are restricted by the guidelines put in place," he said.
Chiltern is coming off their most successful season in the TDFL after winning the senior, reserves and fourths flags last year.
ALSO IN SPORT
The senior and reserves flag featured a combined 28-players that were former juniors to highlight how instrumental junior talent is to the sustained success of district league clubs.
"Most of the players in our senior sides are former juniors or have ties to the club through family and friends," Lappin said.
"So we are keen to welcome any kid to our club who is looking for a game.
"It doesn't matter what level you are at, that's what the coaches are there for to teach the kids and develop them.
"As a club we are prepared to put the work in to help them improve."
Anyone interested can contact Tom on 0417 445 210.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.