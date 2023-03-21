The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Chiltern president Tom Lappin says rising cost of living having effect on junior numbers

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Swans won the flag in the fourths last year but are in desperate need of further players with the season set to commence on April 1.

Chiltern president Tom Lappin believes the rising cost of living is having a detrimental effect on junior numbers in country football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.