North Albury ready to start new chapter in the Female Football League

North Albury has succeeded in its bid to enter the AFL North East Border Female Football League for 2024.
The Hoppers will contest the under-17 and under-14 competitions, with the hopes of fielding an open side in the coming years.
"We're hoping 2025 or 2026 to have an open side and a full contingent of juniors along with our female only Auskick program," North Albury girls' football coordinator Nick McDonald said.
"We started off with female only Auskick last year and the success of that pushed us to start making our application to enter the competition for the juniors this year."
McDonald will be at the helm of the under-14s, while Damon Heinrich will coach the under-17s with assistance from Dean Hopwood.
Ingrid Hopwood has also been at the forefront of helping to coordinate the women's program.
McDonald admitted the club was attracting good numbers so far.
"We've been training for three weeks now and have had about 28 players through the door," he said.
"As sports change over now, we're hoping to grab a few more.
"We did some training in September and October last year and we had a good group of about 20 to 25 girls there that were really pushing it ahead and were very excited.
"We'll hopefully be playing some practice matches in two or three weeks time."
North Albury joins Lavington Panthers, Wodonga Raiders, Wodonga Bulldogs, Wangaratta Rovers, Murray Felines and Thurgoona Bulldogs who all have teams in the AFL NEB Female Football League.
