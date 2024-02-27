Other driver in crash that claimed teen's life off to District Court trial

A Table Top man has formally made clear his intention to fight allegations his dangerous, high-range drink-driving caused the death of a teenage girl.
Daniel Brendon Hosie pleaded not guilty to multiple charges when he fronted Albury Local Court on Tuesday, February 27.
He was then committed to stand trial before the District Court in Albury over the Thurgoona collision.
Wearing the same suit as he has at previous mentions of his case, Hosie made no comment during his appearance before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
She continued bail for Hosie and adjourned all charges for a telephone call-over the District Court list on March 27.
That is when a trial date is like to be set.
The not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf by defence lawyer Barry Bunton.
Hosie, 46, is accused of having a blood alcohol content of 0.169 when the crash occurred on the evening of May 20, 2023.
The reading was garnered from a vial of blood taken from Hosie at Albury hospital after the crash took place, and resulted in police laying an additional four charges.
Hosie will contest charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, cause bodily harm by misconduct, three counts of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, not keep left of dividing lane, driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The occasioning death charge states that this dangerous driving was aggravated in that "at the time of impact, the said Daniel Hosie was driving the vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor".
The charge further alleges that this occurred "in circumstances of aggravation, to wit, the said Daniel Hosie had in his blood the prescribed concentration of alcohol (of a) reading (of) 0.169".
It has been alleged that his Ford Ranger crossed to the wrong side of the road immediately before the collision about 6pm.
Miss Ball's sister, Julia Ball, 20, her father and partner injured were in the crash.
Julia Ball had to be flown to Melbourne's The Alfred hospital, where she underwent five operations in the following week.
