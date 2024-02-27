The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Let's make it clear - emergency alerts must be understood in any language

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
February 27 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Working together to improve crisis communication to multilingual communities are Albury-Wodonga Ethnic Community Council's Richard Ogetii, La Trobe research fellow Dr Samantha Clune and La Trobe University Albury-Wodonga head of campus Dr Guinever Threlkeld. Picture by Janet Howie
Working together to improve crisis communication to multilingual communities are Albury-Wodonga Ethnic Community Council's Richard Ogetii, La Trobe research fellow Dr Samantha Clune and La Trobe University Albury-Wodonga head of campus Dr Guinever Threlkeld. Picture by Janet Howie

Keeping up with public health and emergency information during the COVID pandemic challenged everyone, but especially non-English speakers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.