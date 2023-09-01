Wodonga's La Trobe University campus has unveiled six electric vehicle charging stations available for public use.
The announcement of the chargers, which can handle 12 cars at once, was part of the university's celebrations in achieving zero emissions status at four of its campuses, a goal which was achieved six years before its target date.
People drawing power from the stations pay for the electricity through an app.
Head of campus Guinever Threlkeld said the campus had completed several projects including installing rooftop solar panels, LED lighting and efficient mechanical upgrades.
"The campus is now net zero, this was a goal set for the university in 2019 and we were seeking to achieve that across the university by 2029," Dr Threlkeld said. "It's absolutely fantastic that our regional campuses have achieved that status in just three years.
"Initially work was undertaken to reduce usage of electricity across the campus and reduce emissions, so we have changed the lighting, changed a lot of our internal infrastructure to reduce our usage, built carports with solar panels on top to generate electricity, we have put solar panels on top of a number of our buildings.
"We've been able to get to a point where we're producing more than 40 per cent of the electricity consumed on campus."
The EV charging stations were a boon for campus administration officer Kelly Bick who drives her electric Hyundai to work every day from her Mount Beauty home.
"I'm the only electric car owner within the campus community but that will change as time goes on," she said. "We do have a fleet of hybrid staff cars and an electric security vehicle.
"The great thing is that anyone can use these, they're open for use by the public and we've seen people coming in already interested in using them.
"I think it's very forward thinking of La Trobe to be setting really high goals in terms of environmental campaigns and reduction of emissions.
"And to not only set a goal of zero emissions but to achieve it so early is just fantastic."
Dr Threlkeld said the university's drive for zero emissions reflected the wider community's concerns over global climate challenges.
"If we look at climate change, the impact on weather patterns, Border communities experienced some of the harshest impact of climate change with flooding and fires," Dr Threlkeld said.
"The university has got a really big role to play in the lives of students, and a lot of that goes on with formal learning for qualifications, but a lot of it goes on outside the classroom as well, in broader discussion with increasing awareness of issues that are facing society and our response through achieving net zero
"Organisations, individuals, we all need to step up and make a difference. We're really keen to welcome our community to the campus to see what we have done.
"The chargers we have here for EVs, some are for the university fleet, but we have chargers that are open to the community and we look forward to seeing community members make make good use of this."
The solar carport above the station generates 141,000 kilowatt hours of renewable electricity, in addition to the rooftop solar at the library, teaching buildings and student accommodation.
Other La Trobe regional campuses to achieve net zero are Bendigo, Mildura and Shepparton.
