WHEN Gwenda Mueller was nearing the end of her life in autumn 2022 she gained comfort in music.
But there was one piece of music that resonated above others.
The late Mrs Mueller had commissioned North East composer Gordon Kerry to compose the piece for her Albury oncologist and fine pianist Christopher Steer, who gave her what she described as "years of great care, professionalism and warmth".
Wodonga born-and-bred, Mrs Mueller, who worked in palliative care services until her retirement, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, but was determined to live a full life until the very end.
Albury musician Helena Kernaghan said Mrs Mueller was a big supporter of the arts on the Border.
Kernaghan made a recording of of Gordon Kerry's Barcarolle for Mrs Mueller to listen to in her last weeks.
The piece is woven out of a musical "spelling" of Mrs Mueller's name.
"It's really clever how he's written the piece," Kernaghan said.
"The music is based on the five notes G, C, E, D, A, a kind of cipher of Gwenda's name; those five notes are heard in the first bar and throughout the piece.
"When Gwenda was close to the end it was during the lockdown and I got a request to put the music down on a recording. It was an amazing privilege!"
Now Kernaghan will present the premiere performance of Barcarolle for solo piano at The Cube Wodonga on Saturday.
"It's a wonderful gift to give a new work," she said.
Among the audience will be Mrs Mueller's husband Max and family.
The performance will feature in Mendelssohn & More, which will be presented by the Orpheus Trio.
Mendelssohn & More will be part of The Cube Wodonga's 2023 season, which was supported by Murray River Fine Music (MRFM).
It showcases Mendelssohn's epic first piano trio.
The magnificent D minor trio is the centrepiece of this concert, which is often praised as one of his finest works and requires little by way of introduction to lovers of chamber music.
This performance was well received in Bendigo in July and the ensemble is delighted to bring this concert to the Border.
The remainder of the show will feature the trio in various combinations including Beethoven's Violin Sonata in A minor Op.23, and Handel-Halvorsen's Passacaglia.
Mendelssohn & More runs at The Cube Wodonga on Saturday, September 2, from 7pm.
For bookings for Mendelssohn & More visit The Cube Wodonga box office or go online: cube.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/94687
Among other upcoming events, Flinders Quartet will present Musical Portraits at Tudor Hall at Bonegilla Migrant Centre on Saturday, October 28, at 3pm.
For bookings visit The Cube Wodonga box office or go online: cube.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/113413
