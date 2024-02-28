Amid Hume and Hovell bike ride, councillor says don't forget Indigenous

AN Albury councillor has encouraged cyclists to reflect on 60,000 years of Indigenous settlement when they undertake rides to mark 200 years since the expedition of Hamilton Hume and William Hovell.
Stuart Baker was commenting at the official launch of the Explorers Bike Ride 2024, a project of the Albury and District Historical Society to mark the bicentenary of the Hume and Hovell journey which opened up country between Yass and Port Phillip Bay to Europeans.
Since COVID erupted, society member Peter Harper has mapped a staged ride for those who want to follow the route of the explorers and see monuments erected to mark the centenary of the trek in 1924.
"I set it up as a personal hobby, it's given me two years of fun and the whole ride is free which goes along with Hume and Hovell, they virtually self-funded the expedition," Mr Harper told The Border Mail.
"I'm hoping for the riders they enjoy what I've put together and that it's a good product.
"They're going to be challenged and enjoy all the different views and the back roads and learn something of the history of the expedition."
Mr Harper has created a webside hhride.net which allows information to be downloaded to riders' phones for use along their journey.
In January, a test ride by Albury retirees James Brodie and Mike Frey unfolded and there are now 82 other riders registered across March-April.
In a speech at the launch, Cr Baker praised Mr Harper and noted the Indigenous connection that preceded the 1824 odyssey.
"As participants traverse stages of the Explorers Bike Ride and smell the eucalyptus and view majestic vistas stretching to the horizon, please reflect on the 60,000 years prior to European settlement, when First Nations people were the sole custodians of this land," Cr Baker said.
Historical society president Geoff Romero told the launch crowd that his organisation was "not shying away" from commemorating the Hume and Hovell voyage but "well and truly" understood there was an Indigenous persepective.
"We believe history is best spoken about and not ignored," Mr Romero said.
"Of course the arrival of Hume and Hovell means different things to different groups."
Wiradjuri artist Mick Bogie, who conducted an acknowledgement of country at the launch, has designed an image that features on bookmarks printed for the Explorers Ride.
It features a gum leaf which symbolises a link to elders who would give the leaves to those passing across their countries to ensure safe passage.
Also at the launch was Werribee District Historical Society member Lance Pritchard who has written a book Hume and Hovell Expedition Termination which declares the explorers did not end their journey near Corio Bay at what is now known as Hovells Creek.
Instead based on distances travelled, bearings taken and location details, Mr Pritchard concluded the trek finished at Werribee River to the north.
He is delighted with the bike ride commemoration.
"I'm very pleased about it, that it's bringing a spotlight to the true story, because they are terminating at the Werribee River," Mr Pritchard said.
"When Peter started this originally it was going to terminate at Corio Bay near Geelong but after he's investigated my work he's in complete agreeance; they never got to Corio Bay."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.