Wiradjuri artist Mick Bogie feels honoured his artwork has taken part in NAIDOC week celebrations

SE
By Sophie Else
July 7 2022 - 10:30pm
RIVER JOURNEY: Mick Bogie and Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton hope the trial walk will attract the community to reflect and learn about Indigenous culture in the Murray River billabong environment. Picture: ASH SMITH
Each piece of Mick Bogies work tells a story inspired by tradition, nature and/or local landscapes.

A Wiradjuri artist from Wodonga feels honoured his artwork has become a part of The Crossing Place Trail along the Murray River.

