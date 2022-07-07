A Wiradjuri artist from Wodonga feels honoured his artwork has become a part of The Crossing Place Trail along the Murray River.
The 5.1-kilometre loop tells the story of culture and knowledge from aspiring artists, including Patricia Cerminara, Treahna Hamm, Tamara Murray and Mick Bogie. It will be officially unveiled at a ceremony on Gateway Island, off Lemke Road, Saturday at 10am.
Mr Bogie said he hoped his work would connect the community with Indigenous culture, and he was "stoked" to be part of the project.
"The significance of my piece is based on one of the Dreamtime stories, it means for children to respect their elders and listen to their elders," he said.
The work is three metres long, made from concrete that has been rendered over a wire frame.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said the trail would become a jewel in the Gateway Island crown, with the artworks providing people with a place to stop and reflect.
